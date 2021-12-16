Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Winter Spa at The William Vale

Things to do The William Vale , Greenpoint Until Thursday March 31 2022
Photograph: courtesy The William Vale
There's no need to travel far and wide to experience a Scandinavian spa—The Willam Vale is has brought back its Winter Spa with four perfectly appointed, private, red cedar outdoor saunas and hot tubs for some cold weather self-care.

Set up on the fourth floor of The William Vale, the Winter Spa lets you sweat your stress away, relax your muscles and remove toxins as you enjoy the view through the panoramic dome window, away from the frosty winter air

The Sauna Experience is $80 per person for one hour and there's a Sauna + Hot Tub Experience for $120 per person for one and a half hours. Reservations are recommended. Walk-ins can be accommodated if availability allows.

Photograph: courtesy of The William Vale

Details
Event website: https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/winterspa
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: The William Vale
Address: 111 N 12th St
Brooklyn
11249
Cross street: between Wythe Ave and Berry St
Price: $80-$120

Dates And Times
