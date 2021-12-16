There's no need to travel far and wide to experience a Scandinavian spa—The Willam Vale is has brought back its Winter Spa with four perfectly appointed, private, red cedar outdoor saunas and hot tubs for some cold weather self-care.

Set up on the fourth floor of The William Vale, the Winter Spa lets you sweat your stress away, relax your muscles and remove toxins as you enjoy the view through the panoramic dome window, away from the frosty winter air.

The Sauna Experience is $80 per person for one hour and there's a Sauna + Hot Tub Experience for $120 per person for one and a half hours. Reservations are recommended. Walk-ins can be accommodated if availability allows.