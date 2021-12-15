If you want some magic with your cuppa, head to The Cauldron. It's launching an interactive "Wizard Afternoon Tea" experience inside its venue at 47 Stone Street, starting December 17.

Why have a conventional, boring three-tier cake stand full of finger sandwiches when you could be presented with a multi-layered, magic wand-interactive colorful castle, activated by a touch-sensitive magic mushroom and topped with a glowing dragon egg? That's right—it's completely fantastical. The table is littered with extra-large tea timers and flowery, mismatched teacups that you would expect to see in any respectable witch's tea cupboard. Nosh on "Elven Scones" wrapped in banana leaves with jam and clotted cream, colorful macarons oozing with mini pipettes of raspberry sauce and a melange of "sand-witches" and more. You'll skip the standard Earl Grey for either a "Traditional Tea with a Twist," which means the potioneer will make a tea blend using a pestle and mortar to grind combinations of unusual teas and flowers from vials of ingredients, all of which are hidden inside a magic wand-activated, locked tea chest, or "The Three Transfiguring Tricksters," a bright blue tea that reveals its color-changing secrets as the potion nears completion.

Photograph: courtesy The Cauldron

The Wizard Afternoon Tea Experience is open every day with limited and varied time slots (Arcane Wizard's Tea Experience for guests aged 12+ at $54.99 and Little Wizard's Afternoon Tea for kids aged 11 and under for $44.99). Guests can add on a glass of boba bubbly, Cauldron signature molecular potion, or a cocktail dispensed via magic wand from the mouth of a unicorn.