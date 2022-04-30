New York
World Literature Festival

  • Things to do
  • Various locations, Hell's Kitchen
NYPL Bloomberg Connect
Photograph: courtesy of the New York Public Library
New York Public Library's World Literature Festival returns April 11 with weeks of programs, author talks, multilingual storytimes, poetry workshops, and book recommendations that celebrate the diverse communities of New York City. Highlights include "Poetry Across Languages" panel discussions, "Cultures in Translation" and "Japanese Crime Fiction: How It Caught The World." And don't miss talks with international writers in their native languages, including Puerto Rican poet, fiction writer, academic, and multi-award-winning author Mayra Santos-Febres, Korean author Un-su Kim, New Yorker Liu Yong and Ukrainian author Boris Palant. There will also be two signature LIVE from NYPL series, which brings together distinguished writers, artists, and scholars for conversations, including "Alien Nation: True Tales of Immigration" about immigrant lives in America and "Bernardine Evaristo and Brit Bennett: Transatlantic Conversations." For children, the festival will also feature bilingual storytimes. All of this is free, just register ahead of time here.

 

Details

Address:
Various locations
New York
New York
Price:
free

Dates and times

