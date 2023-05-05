New York
Cinco De Mayo at Time Out Market New York

  • Time Out Market
  • Time Out Market Bar, DUMBO
Drinks
Photograph: Shutterstock
One of Time Out Market New York’s biggest parties is back again this year and it’s even bigger!

The festival on May 5 will feature cold beverages from local spots—Sixpoint, Coney Island, Truly and others—and cocktails made with Maestro Dobel Tequila. Partygoers will enjoy these as a way to wash down mouth-watering bites from the market’s vendors: Ivy Stark, Pat LaFrieda, Fornino, Jacob’s Pickles and Sugar Hill Creamery.

Of course, any party wouldn’t be complete without live music, which will be provided all evening long, and prize giveaways.

Head up to Time Out Market’s fifth floor (55 Water Street) starting at 4pm!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com/e/time-out-market-presents-cinco-de-mayo-in-brooklyn-bridge-park-tickets-615919891977
Address:
Time Out Market Bar
55 Water St.
Brooklyn
11201
Price:
free entry
Opening hours:
4-8pm

