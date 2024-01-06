Tamale Making Workshop with Ivy Stark at Time Out Market

Time Out says

Get cooking with renowned chef Ivy Stark during Time Out Market New York’s upcoming tamale-making class!

The flavors and aromas of traditional Mexican cuisine will surround you as Ivy Stark (known for her work at Dos Caminos, Rosa Mexicano and now Mexology) shows you hands-on, step-by-step, how to mix the masa, prepare the fillings and assemble your own delicious tamales with her tricks along the way.

If you want more Ivy Stark, find a full menu of her creations at the Market’s Ivy Stark Mexology.

So, grab your friends and head on up to the market’s fifth floor for this special class that’ll expand your culinary skills in an exciting way!