  • Art, Photography
  • National Museum of Singapore, City Hall

Amazônia

Mingli Seet
Written by Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
Time Out says

The Amazon rainforest is a vast and fragile ecosystem, and many of us go through life without ever having the chance to explore its depths. Amazônia offers an intimate look at the Amazon through the lens of renowned photo artist and photojournalist Sebastião Salgado, featuring over 200 stunning black-and-white photographs from his daring seven-year expedition. This breathtaking exhibition celebrates the rainforest and its indigenous communities while urging us to reflect on the delicate relationship between humanity and nature. Amazônia has captivated more than 1.4 million viewers worldwide, gracing iconic cities like Rome, London, and Zurich. 

This exhibition will also be accompanied by an immersive audio experience crafted by French musician Jean-Michel Jarre, inviting visitors to explore the enchanting sounds of the rainforest as they journey through its striking imagery.

Details

Event website:
www.zurich.com/about-us/sponsorship/amazonia
Address
National Museum of Singapore
93 Stamford Rd
Singapore
178897
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
10am-6.30pm

