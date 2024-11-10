Get a close-up look and feel of ceramic works by talented Singaporean artists this year at the Clay Makers’ Market 2024. Held at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, the festival is a pottery paradise with over 200 clay geniuses ready to showcase thousands of hand-sculpted treasures across 120 booths.

Apart from shopping, you’ll also find hands-on workshops, live demos, and pottery throw-downs, letting you roll up your sleeves and dive into the action. And don’t miss Cups of Kindness – their charming fundraiser with heartwarming creations for a good cause. Tickets are priced at $10 for day entry and can be purchased here. Bring the whole family (kids under 1.2m get in free) and experience the year’s most creative clay celebration.

For more information, visit their webpage here.