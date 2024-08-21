Subscribe
Festival-goers on the carousel at this year’s Highlight Act, Wonder World – The Machine of Nostalgia by Sam Lo “SKL0”
Photograph: National Heritage Board

Here are 5 attractions not to be missed at Singapore Night Festival 2024

Enjoy live performances, projection mappings, an all out street carnival, and more

Arts & Culture Writer
Singapore's biggest nocturnal bash is back for its 15th run, this time embracing a nostalgia-centric theme titled Art of Play. From August 23 to September 7, the Bras Basah.Bugis (BBB) precinct will come alive with over 50 dazzling programmes – think projection mapping masterpieces, electrifying live performances, vibrant festival villages, mesmerising light installations, and an all out street carnival. Visitors this year will be able to relive their childhood wonder while exploring BBB’s rich heritage through these immersive experiences. We wandered the precinct to check out the installations and activities, and here are five must-see attractions you shouldn't miss.

Check out these installations

Wonder World – The Machine of Nostalgia

Photograph: National Heritage Board

Artist: Sam Lo “SKL0”, GrappleMax, Spoke & Bird, Jonathan Lim, Djohan Hanapi, Ben Qwek/LABSIXFIVE, Kristal Melson, and New World Plaza
Location: Cathay Green

As this year’s festival highlight, it goes without saying that Wonder World is not to be missed. Situated right across from Cathay, this street carnival features game stations with prizes to be won, a carousel and merry-go-round for everyone to enjoy, and several food stalls dishing out nostalgia-themed treats. Inspired by the 1950s Great World amusement park, Wonder World is presented by contemporary artist Sam Lo “SKL0”. There’s even a wrestling ring where festival-goers can experience a unique poetry slam, where slamming involves not just bodies but words too.

Scents of Being

Photograph: Singapore Night Festival

Artist: Aesop Singapore
Location: National Design Centre

As a brand best known for its emphasis on scent, it is no surprise that Aesop's exhibition this year with Singapore Night Festival is a scent-centric one. Scents of Being is Aesop’s second collaboration with SNF. With wordplay on the phrase “sense of being” as part of its name, the olfactory installation explores the deep connection between scent and self. Visitors are encouraged to manoeuvre through the arboreal structures, each carefully scented with Aesop’s Eaux de Parfum collection.

Projection mappings at Chijmes

Photograph: National Heritage Board

Artist: Yayun Chen, deniseardenise, Aaah, and Rachodoodles
Location: Chijmes

Without fail, the façade of Chijmes has always been a canvas for SNF’s vibrant projection mappings. This year’s showcase a series of animations by local artists, all exploring the theme of nostalgia. Yayun Chen showcases Pinbola – a pinball machine filled with childhood toys and artefacts, an escape away from the drudgery of work, tasks, and sinking feelings. While artist deniseardenise puts on a display titled A Prototype of Play, an animation that demonstrates the act of playing is for all ages.

The Happiest Days of Our Lives

Photograph: National Heritage Board

Artist: Rizman Putra
Location: Stamford Arts Centre

This immersive mural invites visitors into its "happy space"—a psychedelic, floor-to-ceiling neon realm, activated by blacklight and inspired by the vintage illustrations of old textbooks from the 60s to the 90s. This artwork also pays homage to Stamford Arts Centre, a building that was once home to various educational institutions, from a Japanese Elementary School in 1920 to Waterloo Girls School in 1984.

Between Threads

Photograph: National Heritage Board

Artist: Clare Chong, Jennifer O’Connor, Taufiq Hidayat, and Jaymi McManus
Location: Entrance of Peranakan Museum

Here, you'll discover two complementary installations: a projection mapping display on the façade of the Peranakan Museum and a walkthrough structure featuring mesmerising visuals. Inspired by an unfinished beaded panel from the museum's Decorative Textiles Gallery on level 3, this animation brings its intricate motifs to life. It's also interactive – press a few buttons and watch the installation morph before your eyes.

For the full list of programmes, visit SNF’s page here.

