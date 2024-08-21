Here are 5 attractions not to be missed at Singapore Night Festival 2024

Artist: Clare Chong, Jennifer O’Connor, Taufiq Hidayat, and Jaymi McManus

Location: Entrance of Peranakan Museum

Here, you'll discover two complementary installations: a projection mapping display on the façade of the Peranakan Museum and a walkthrough structure featuring mesmerising visuals. Inspired by an unfinished beaded panel from the museum's Decorative Textiles Gallery on level 3, this animation brings its intricate motifs to life. It's also interactive – press a few buttons and watch the installation morph before your eyes.

