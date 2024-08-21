Here are 5 attractions not to be missed at Singapore Night Festival 2024

Wonder World – The Machine of Nostalgia
Artist: Sam Lo “SKL0”, GrappleMax, Spoke & Bird, Jonathan Lim, Djohan Hanapi, Ben Qwek/LABSIXFIVE, Kristal Melson, and New World Plaza
Location: Cathay Green
As this year’s festival highlight, it goes without saying that Wonder World is not to be missed. Situated right across from Cathay, this street carnival features game stations with prizes to be won, a carousel and merry-go-round for everyone to enjoy, and several food stalls dishing out nostalgia-themed treats. Inspired by the 1950s Great World amusement park, Wonder World is presented by contemporary artist Sam Lo “SKL0”. There’s even a wrestling ring where festival-goers can experience a unique poetry slam, where slamming involves not just bodies but words too.