Step into the world of Kim Lim, where light, space, and rhythm dance in perfect harmony. National Gallery Singapore presents Kim Lim: The Space Between. A Retrospective – the most extensive exhibition of her work yet. With over 150 pieces, including sculptures, prints, and rare archival materials, this show is a deep dive into the art journey of the Singapore-born British sculptor. As the third chapter in the Gallery’s SG Artist series, this is also a great chance to rediscover a visionary artist who shaped 20th century sculpture and printmaking.

Organised into four distinct sections, Kim Lim: The Space Between. A Retrospective traces Lim’s creative evolution across four decades, offering fresh perspectives on her ability to transform simple forms into powerful metaphors.

The exhibition begins by exploring Kim Lim's artistic development, focusing on her iconic column-based sculptures, a recurring motif throughout her career. Lim’s ongoing reinterpretation of these forms, each time with a new lens, reveals her cyclical creative process.

As the exhibition progresses, it highlights Lim’s departure from conventional sculptural techniques, embracing industrial materials such as blockboard, steel, aluminium, and fibreglass.

The third section, located in Singtel Gallery Two, emphasises Lim's fascination with light and space, moving away from traditional concepts of mass and volume. The final section focuses on a transformative period in her late career where Lim transitioned to stone carving, marking a significant evolution in her artistic practice after years of working with diverse materials.

Find out more about the exhibition here.