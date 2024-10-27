As the first of its kind in Southeast Asia and one of the leading art book fairs in Asia, the Singapore Art Book Fair (SGABF) needs no formal introduction. As print junkies ourselves, we can confidently declare that SGABF is a must-visit haven for artists, designers, collectors, and book enthusiasts alike. Whether you're on the hunt for indie publishers or simply looking to take a plunge in the vibrant world of print media, this fair offers something for everyone.

Photograph: Singapore Art Book Fair/Facebook

2024’s edition is also a tad special, marking the fair’s 10th anniversary. In celebration of that, there will be more vendors than ever before – amounting up to 104 famed exhibitors, both local and international. This includes pillars of the print community such as Printed Matter (organisers of New York and LA Art Book Fairs), Tokyo Art Book Fair, photobook publishers Perimeter Editions (Australia), design and printing studio Corners (South Korea), bookmakers Tara Books (India) and REDFOXPRESS & ANTIC-HAM (Ireland) among many other exciting ones.

And don't miss out on the action beyond the main venue too – the fair is expanding into Tanjong Pagar Distripark's Blk 37 Carpark Spine, where you'll find an array of F&B vendors, including MahaCo's taco truck, a refreshing ice cream cart, and Coffee Break's perfect brew. There will also be a walk-in ‘Zine Truck’ – a stationary lorry that’s been revamped into a cosy zine shop by local independent store Shrub.

Apart from the fair, visitors can look forward to talks presented in partnership with SAM as well. This year’s dialogue will revolve around the topic ‘Organising an Art Book Fair: A Roundtable Discussion’.

Tickets will be available for purchase from September 25, 7pm. Online tickets are priced at $6, while tickets at the door are priced at $8. All tickets are per-day entry and admit one. Find out more here.