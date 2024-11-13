The intersection of Ann Siang Hill and Club Street is home to plenty of cool bars, many of which are hidden behind unsuspecting doors. Nost is lodged in one of the shophouses among the company of joints like Idle Hands and the currently closed Low Tide. Short for ‘nostalgia’, the bar recreates the living room aesthetic of the 90s through rose-tinted glasses and a dash of sentiment.

Dining here is meant to replicate the atmosphere of hanging out at a close mate’s place. And the food and cocktails certainly add to that. Crowd-pleasers and things you should definitely order on a first visit include the roti jagung (corn bread) ($12) with cranberry compound butter; and good ol’ fudge brownies ($14) done right with a sprinkle of sea salt espuma. Staying for dinner? Get the Gyrados ($16) featuring cured red snapper in a soy reduction – a spin on the classic Cantonese dish regularly seen during family dinners.

Spot the man in the fedora behind the counter. That’s Keith, who’ll be in charge of your cocktails for the evening. You won’t go wrong with the signature Good Crop, Bad Crop ($23) shaken up with roasted barley soju, honey, lemon, and soda. Or sip on the Snapple ($25) with kiwi-infused gin, strawberry oleo and a citrus mix.