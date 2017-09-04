Mark your calendar: Backstreet Boys are back in town this October

Throw your hands up in the air and wave them around like you just don’t care. Why? Because the Backstreet Boys are back. And no, we definitely ain’t playing games with your heart.

Held in conjunction with the 2017 WTA Finals, the best-selling boyband of all time returns to our shores on October 21 at the National Stadium. Expect a night of nostalgic pop as the boys – or men if you’d prefer – take to the stage with smashing hits that defined the early noughties. Get ready to scream your heart out to classics like ‘As Long as You Love Me’ and ‘I Want It That Way’.

Concert tickets are priced at $108, $148, $188, $208 and $248, and will be available for sale on September 8 at 10am at www.sportshubtix.sg, the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office and all SingPost outlets. A special pre-sale for Backstreet Boys fan club members will begin on September 6.

Sign up for the mailing list here for more information on meet and greet details and concert updates.