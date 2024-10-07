Subscribe
  • Film, Animation

Cartoons Underground 2024

Mingli Seet
Written by Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
No matter your age, cartoons have a way of reigniting that childlike wonder, giving us a refreshing break from the seriousness of life. Behind these incredible creations are the talented animators who deserve our recognition, especially those from home. And one way to do just that is to make a trip down to Cartoons Underground – the region's top indie animation festival – taking place right here at The Projector at Cineleisure on October 19, 2024.

Get ready for 14 standout films from Singapore by Asian filmmakers, recognised as some of the best ones around the globe. 

This year, international directors delve into themes such as body confidence, mental health, and friendship. Among them is Dahee Jeong, whose film Man on the Chair premiered at CU in 2014. She returns with her latest acclaimed piece, Society of Clothes, a poignant story where people exist solely as clothing. Greg McLeod's Mee and Burd brings a comedic yet philosophical spin on filmmaking, with delightful hand-drawn animation and witty dialogue. Co-founder Patrick Smith, a top YouTube animator, also returns with Broken, using his distinct art style to explore the themes of good and evil.

And at the end of it, attendees will be able to vote for their favourite film as part of the first-ever Golden Durian Awards and speak to the directors of the films during an intimate Q&A session.  

Get your tickets here.

Details

Event website:
cartoonsunderground.com/
Address
Price:
$20, V﻿IP Ticket at $40 (includes exclusive Cartoons Underground 2024 merchandise)
Opening hours:
7pm
