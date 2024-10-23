Aramsa Garden Spa

Aramsa is tucked away in the middle of the sprawling Bishan-AMK Park. While it may be just a little harder to get to, it's its very location that puts it a cut above other spas on the island. You'd want to factor in some additional time for your commute here so that you can take in the lush scenery as you make your way through the park – a refreshing little prelude for the 'jungle' retreat that's waiting in store.

Each treatment room comes with an individual courtyard with its own outdoor shower and hydrotherapy bath – talk about taking things au naturale. Massages and facials aside, there's also Yoga Seeds, the spa's in-house yoga sanctuary where you can strengthen your body while finding inner peace. And if you'd like to pamper your mini-me for studying hard, you can also take them along for the special kids' treatments including anti-stress therapy massages and express facials that are safe for their tender skin.