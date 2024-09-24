Offering manicures, facials, lash extensions and eyebrow treatments, Diown Beauty is a one-stop beauty salon for ladies to look and feel their best. What sets it apart from other beauty salons is its sheer spaciousness, along with the amount of care put into creating a comfortable environment for customers seeking the total princess treatment.

Case in point? Instead of the usual sight of multiple chairs squeezed in a single row against a wall, the manicure area has just four armchairs in total – massage chairs, actually – each spaced one metre from the other in a two by two formation. As such, customers get to retain a sense of personal space even if the salon is fully booked for mani-pedis. Right in front is a massive 85-inch television to keep you occupied while your digits are getting their new coat of paint.

The rest of the treatments are done in private rooms that come with a garden view. If you need to doll up post-treatment before heading out to meet your gals, feel free to make use of the vanity corner complete with LED mirrors. Pop by Diown Beauty’s Instagram page to check out their latest first-timer promos if you’re a new customer.