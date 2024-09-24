Subscribe
  • Health and beauty | Spas
  • Orchard

Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
Time Out says

Nestled in a private room at Elements Wellness Centrepoint, a unique and exclusive experience awaits – onsen therapy. Here, you can indulge in the time-honoured Japanese bath ritual elevated to a new level of luxury. Immerse yourself in a handcrafted koyamaki wood tub, a material so rare and highly prized that it adorns the Japanese imperial crest for Prince Hisahito of Akishino. This special type of wood is lauded for its therapeutic and beauty-boosting properties.

To top it off, the spa also offers different types of massages such as tui na, sports massage and Swedish massage for an all-around rejuvenating experience.

Details

Address
176 Orchard Rd, #02-28 The Centrepoint
Singapore
238843
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11am-9pm, Sat & Sun 10.30am-8pm
