Nestled in a private room at Elements Wellness Centrepoint, a unique and exclusive experience awaits – onsen therapy. Here, you can indulge in the time-honoured Japanese bath ritual elevated to a new level of luxury. Immerse yourself in a handcrafted koyamaki wood tub, a material so rare and highly prized that it adorns the Japanese imperial crest for Prince Hisahito of Akishino. This special type of wood is lauded for its therapeutic and beauty-boosting properties.

To top it off, the spa also offers different types of massages such as tui na, sports massage and Swedish massage for an all-around rejuvenating experience.