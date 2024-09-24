Subscribe
  • Health and beauty | Spas
  • Geylang

g.Spa

Time Out says

G.spa is the largest 24-hour spa complex in Singapore, perfect for a relaxing daycation. For a fixed entry fee, you'll get unlimited usage of gender-segregated hot and cold pools with the grandest designs, a sauna, steam room and showers for a full 24 hours. Swimming trunks, robes and towels are all provided, so just bring yourself and get ready to be pampered.

Fret not about being separated from your partner though, because there are common areas where you can relax together on comfy couches with personal TV screens. You're welcome to get some shut-eye there too. But that's not all – there's also an all-you-can eat a la carte buffet throughout the day, making it quite easy to spend a full day here that's well worth the basic $80 entry price.

For added indulgence, make a top-up for a deep tissue massage or Chinese meridian therapy.

Details

Address
#02-02
102 Guillemard Rd
Singapore
399719
Price:
Entry $68
Opening hours:
Daily 24 hours
