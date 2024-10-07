Grease Monkey's second outlet at Bali Lane retains the edgy atmosphere of its first studio at Mayo Street. The barbers are constantly engaged in the sort of bro banter that may either intimidate or put you at ease, depending. Still, they dole out mean haircuts (from $45 for adults), beard sculpting and hot towel shaves ($40) and box braiding sessions ($250) that will have you looking suave.

Ladies are welcome too, and there are female barbers around who will be able to treat your hair with a lady's touch and colour it in the wildest combinations imaginable. They've also gained a reputation for being skilled in handling curly hair.