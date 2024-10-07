Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Hera Hair Beauty
Photograph: Hera Hair Beauty
  • Health and beauty | Hair salons
  • Orchard

Hera Hair Beauty

Advertising

Time Out says

Hera Hair Beauty has a steady stream of loyal regulars, both locals and expats alike, so this should give you some indication of how versatile it is in handling different hair types and textures. The salon's skilled stylists also have no problems treating curly hair, so curly girlies can head down with peace of mind and expect cuts and styles that help bring out the best of your natural tresses. It's also particularly popular for hair extensions, spanning various types from tape-in to micro ring, nano ring, and bond extensions to give your hair length and volume a nice boost.

Details

Address
#03-125/126
Tanglin Mall
163 Tanglin Rd
Singapore
247933
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 10am-7pm; Sun 10am-6pm
Do you own this business?Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.