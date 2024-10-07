Hera Hair Beauty has a steady stream of loyal regulars, both locals and expats alike, so this should give you some indication of how versatile it is in handling different hair types and textures. The salon's skilled stylists also have no problems treating curly hair, so curly girlies can head down with peace of mind and expect cuts and styles that help bring out the best of your natural tresses. It's also particularly popular for hair extensions, spanning various types from tape-in to micro ring, nano ring, and bond extensions to give your hair length and volume a nice boost.