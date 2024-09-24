Subscribe
  • Health and beauty
  • Bukit Timah

Ikeda Spa

Time Out says

You don’t have to fly to Japan to soak in a bathhouse, because there's Ikeda Spa right in our backyard. It's as authentic as it gets here with low shower fixtures and stools just like the ones in Japan, along with hinoki-buro – tubs made from fragrant Japanese cypress wood with healing properties – imported straight from the motherland. There's even a zen garden here, something you won't be able to find at other day spas in Singapore.

Lone visitors can soak in a private single hinoki onsen, but you can also cosy up in a pair with your bestie or partner in the couple outdoor hinoki onsen, complete with a realistic backdrop featuring Japan's natural scenery.

Ikeda Spa also has other signature treatments like the geisha organic facial ($280) which uses rice bran, camellia oil, and uguisu no fun (powdered nightingale droppings) – yes, you read that right – a zen candle therapy massage ($220 for 60 minutes), and ganbanyoku ($220 for 60 minutes), a Japanese detoxification ritual where you'll be lying on a volcanic hot stone bed. Find out more here and check out the latest first trial promotions here.

Details

Address
787 Bukit Timah Road
Singapore
269762
Opening hours:
Daily 1.30pm-10.30pm
