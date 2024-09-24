Bringing a slice of Japan to Jurong is Joya Onsen Café, the very first onsen complex in Singapore. Just like the real thing, it has communal baths separated according to gender, though couples can also book the private onsen for some one-on-one time. Once you've soaked your stresses away, put on a yukata and head on over to the in-house café for some refreshing Hokkaido milk ($5), ramen and udon (from $12.90), rice bowls (from 14.90) or desserts including seasonal wagashi ($6 for five pieces). Book your tickets in advance here and check out the latest promotions here.