Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Joya Onsen Cafe Singapore
Photograph: Joya Onsen Cafe
  • Health and beauty | Spas
  • Jurong West

Joya Onsen Café

Rachel Yohannan
Written by Rachel Yohannan
Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Bringing a slice of Japan to Jurong is Joya Onsen Café, the very first onsen complex in Singapore. Just like the real thing, it has communal baths separated according to gender, though couples can also book the private onsen for some one-on-one time. Once you've soaked your stresses away, put on a yukata and head on over to the in-house café for some refreshing Hokkaido milk ($5), ramen and udon (from $12.90), rice bowls (from 14.90) or desserts including seasonal wagashi ($6 for five pieces). Book your tickets in advance here and check out the latest promotions here.

Details

Address
#01-06
D'Arena
511 Upper Jurong Rd
Singapore
638366
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu 10.30am-10.30pm, Fri-Sat 10.30am-11pm
Do you own this business?Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.