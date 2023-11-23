This beauty salon located within a neighbourhood community centre offers nail services at unbelievably affordable prices, with gel manicures starting at just $38 and regular manicures from budget-friendly $15. It also offerse a wide range of other beauty services such as lash extensions (from $76), eyebrow embroidery (from $198), and waxing.

What sets Nails Actually apart is their 'no sales' policy, where you won’t be subjected to hard-selling during your session so you can truly sit back and relax. The salon also sends its staff for regular upgrading courses so that they can stay on top of the most current beauty trends and techniques and provide only the best for all customers.