Japanese-owned Nook Hair & Nail Salon isn’t just a place to get your beauty needs sorted. As its name suggests, it’s a quiet hideout where you can fully unwind and give yourself the pampering you deserve. Furnished mainly with wooden and brown-toned pieces, and accented with plants and flowers, the spacious Duxton shophouse unit just around the corner from hotel Mondrian Singapore Duxton is full of zen vibes.

It’s tip top Japanese-style hospitality right off the bat, and each hair stylist here has their own speciality – be it layered cuts, dye jobs, or hair reconstruction treatments. Try the highly raved head spa treatments, which nourish and purify the scalp and come with a relaxing head massage that might just have you drifting off to dreamland. As a cherry on top, all patrons will be served a complimentary beverage of their choice, along with a little snack, which can range from flavoured popcorn to Japanese tidbits.

Classic gel manicures start from $110 nett, and you'll be in great hands with a skilled Japanese nail artist with more than a decade's worth of experience. Whether it's trending 3D jelly designs, Pokémon-inspired art, or Christmassy bejewelled looks, she'll be able to pull off just about anything to your request. Eyelash extensions are also on the menu, with 80-strand sets priced at $80 nett.

Check out Nook’s full price list here.