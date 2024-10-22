Give your skin the glow-up it deserves at SkinLab The Medical Spa, where every treatment is expertly crafted and medically backed by doctors. The medi-spa also pulls out all the stops with cutting-edge, FDA-approved laser technologies to treat skin conditions. Whether you're tackling acne or looking to firm and lift your skin, SkinLab helps you identify the issues unique to your skin and put together a customised facial (from $48) that leaves your complexion in peak condition. Its comprehensive treatment protocols include extended session times – even for express facials, which pack a punch in just 60 minutes.

Treatments to try Battling stubborn acne? The Signature Medical Peel (from $48) uses a specially developed protocol consisting of medical-grade ingredients to gently reduce acne. To reduce the signs of ageing, try the LDM Triple Facial (from $218). This advanced, sensitive skin-friendly treatment uses ultrasound technology to supercharge your skin’s collagen and hyaluronic acid levels, strengthening the skin barrier for a youthful, hydrated, and noticeably firmer complexion. If pigmentation or dull skin is your issue, the Lumenis M22 Laser Face Treatment (from $208) uses an FDA-approved laser system to brighten your skin.

