  1. The Fluxus House
  2. The Fluxus House Singapore
  3. The Fluxus House Singapore
  • Health and beauty | Beauty salons
  • Outram

The Fluxus House

Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
Time Out says

Step into The Fluxus House, where an industrial, brutalist aesthetic sets the stage for an intriguing salon experience. Within these (unfinished) walls, you'll encounter a team of Japanese stylists who are highly skilled in the art of trendy Japanese-style haircuts tailored to your unique style and personality.

But The Fluxus House is more than a hub for hair and nail care; it's a dynamic space that occasionally transforms into an art gallery. Hosting art shows, it adds an enriching cultural layer to your salon visit. Whether you seek a top-tier Japanese haircut or yearn to immerse yourself in the world of contemporary art, The Fluxus House promises a one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted experience that will leave you feeling revitalised and creatively inspired.

Details

Address
Teo Hong Rd, 23 Outram Park
Singapore
088332
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-8pm
