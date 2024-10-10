Step into The Fluxus House, where an industrial, brutalist aesthetic sets the stage for an intriguing salon experience. Within these (unfinished) walls, you'll encounter a team of Japanese stylists who are highly skilled in the art of trendy Japanese-style haircuts tailored to your unique style and personality.

But The Fluxus House is more than a hub for hair and nail care; it's a dynamic space that occasionally transforms into an art gallery. Hosting art shows, it adds an enriching cultural layer to your salon visit. Whether you seek a top-tier Japanese haircut or yearn to immerse yourself in the world of contemporary art, The Fluxus House promises a one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted experience that will leave you feeling revitalised and creatively inspired.