Back in May, beloved English indie band Bombay Bicycle Club announced that they will be headed our way to perform after 10 long years. However, there’s even more exciting news for fans – Swee Lee Clarke Quay will be hosting an intimate Bombay Bicycle Club acoustic performance, coupled with a meet and greet session.

And that’s not all – with every ticket purchase, you’ll receive a vinyl copy of their latest album, My Big Day, with an opportunity to get it signed. You’ll also get to hear exclusive stories and insights straight from the band – the perfect chance to learn more about their music journey thus far.

Limited tickets are still available for purchase here.