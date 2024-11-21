Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Bombay Bicycle Club
Photograph: Bombay Bicycle Club
  • Music
  • Swee Lee Clarke Quay, Raffles Place

Bombay Bicycle Club Acoustic Performance + Meet & Greet Session

Mingli Seet
Written by Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
Advertising

Time Out says

Back in May, beloved English indie band Bombay Bicycle Club announced that they will be headed our way to perform after 10 long years. However, there’s even more exciting news for fans – Swee Lee Clarke Quay will be hosting an intimate Bombay Bicycle Club acoustic performance, coupled with a meet and greet session. 

And that’s not all – with every ticket purchase, you’ll receive a vinyl copy of their latest album, My Big Day, with an opportunity to get it signed. You’ll also get to hear exclusive stories and insights straight from the band – the perfect chance to learn more about their music journey thus far.

Limited tickets are still available for purchase here.

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.sg/e/bombay-bicycle-club-acoustic-session-meet-greet-tickets-1066604275099
Address
Swee Lee Clarke Quay
#01-06
Block 3B River Valley Road
Singapore
179021
Price:
$50
Opening hours:
5-7pm

Dates and times

Bombay Bicycle Club Acoustic Performance + Meet & Greet SessionSwee Lee Clarke Quay 17:00
$50
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.