redrimbaud
Photograph: @redrimbaud/Instagram
  • Music
  • National Library, Rochor

Side A, A Singapore Record Show

Mingli Seet
Written by Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
Vinyl lovers and music collectors, mark your calendars for November 2, 2024. Side A: A Singapore Record Show is back, transforming the Drama Centre Visitors Centre at National Library (Level 5) into a haven for all things analog from 12pm to 7.30pm.

Brought to you by Mosta Records, this year’s show features The Vinyl Souk, where over 15 vendors – comprising private record collectors, retailers, record shops, indie music labels, and die-hard enthusiasts – will bring an incredible mix of vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, posters, merchandise, and memorabilia for sale. Whether you're hunting for rarities or starting your own collection, there’s something here for every music lover.

But that’s not all. This year, the lineup of live appearances and DJ sets is nothing short of stellar. Prepare to be wowed by Soleluna from Indonesia, Leaism from Malaysia, Rick Smith & Richard Jackson from Singapore, Mosta artist Hardihood, independent artist Fym Summer, artist and composer Redwan Hamzah, and dynamic DJ sets by Zai and Satria Ramadhan from Indonesia.

Details

Event website:
www.instagram.com/p/DAkTwguSQPO/?hl=en
Address
National Library
National Library
100 Victoria St
Singapore
188064
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
noon-7.30pm

Dates and times

