Thai singer Karn Kasidej Hongladrom aka WIM will be headed our way, set to perform at the Esplanade on November 9, 2024.

WIM, originally known as a member of the indie pop band HYBS, made a notable impact on Asia's indie music scene with captivating R&B and synth-pop tracks like hit singles Ride, Dancing with My Phone, and Tip Toe. Now pursuing a solo career, WIM explores a more intimate artistic direction, with standout releases including Magic, All The Way Home, and Mr. Feelgood.

Tickets are priced at $80. Find out more on Esplanade’s webpage here.





