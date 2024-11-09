Subscribe
Photograph: WIM
  • Music
  • Esplanade Annexe Studio, City Hall

WIM (Karn of HYBS) at Esplanade

Mingli Seet
Written by Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
Thai singer Karn Kasidej Hongladrom aka WIM will be headed our way, set to perform at the Esplanade on November 9, 2024. 

WIM, originally known as a member of the indie pop band HYBS, made a notable impact on Asia's indie music scene with captivating R&B and synth-pop tracks like hit singles Ride, Dancing with My Phone, and Tip Toe. Now pursuing a solo career, WIM explores a more intimate artistic direction, with standout releases including Magic, All The Way Home, and Mr. Feelgood.

Tickets are priced at $80. Find out more on Esplanade’s webpage here.



Details

Event website:
www.esplanade.com/whats-on/festivals-and-series/series/mosaic-music-series/wim-karn-of-hybs#synopsis
Address
Esplanade Annexe Studio
Esplanade Theatres on the Bay
1 Esplanade Drive
Singapore
038981
Price:
$80
Opening hours:
7.30pm

Dates and times

