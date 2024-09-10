2NE1 will perform in Singapore this December, as part of their 'Welcome Back' tour

Guess who’s back? It’s famed K-pop girl group 2NE1 and they’re headed our way this December 21, 2024, as part of their Welcome Back tour. Other cities they’ll be performing at include Hong Kong, Manila, and Jakarta.

2NE1 is a groundbreaking South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment in 2009, featuring four members: CL (Lee Chaerin), Bom (Park Bom), Dara (Sandara Park), and Minzy (Gong Minji). They skyrocketed to fame with hits like Fire, I Am the Best, and Lonely, captivating audiences worldwide. The group earned numerous awards, including Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) for Song of the Year and Best Female Group, solidifying their status as one of the most influential girl groups in K-pop history. 2NE1 disbanded in 2016 after seven years of dominating the K-pop industry. However, the group made a surprise reunion in 2022 during CL's performance at Coachella, marking their first performance together in six years.

Ticketing and venue details have yet to be announced, so stay tuned.

READ MORE

Canopy opens a new pet-friendly outlet at Jurong Lake Gardens with views of lush foliage

Step into a futuristic floating ocean city at ArtScience Museum’s upcoming exhibition

Krispy Kreme just dropped a fabulous Barbie-themed donut collection in Singapore