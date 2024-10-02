5 must-try cuisines in Singapore and the best restaurants to visit for exclusive dining deals

Singapore’s food scene offers a world of flavours without the airfare. With a myriad of options, deciding where to start can be tough. But we’ve got you covered. From bold Mexican bites to refined Chinese classics, here are five must-try cuisines with exclusive deals for DBS/POSB Cardmembers to sweeten the experience.

Photograph: Tomo Tokyo

Savour Japanese flavours

With its fresh ingredients, intricate techniques, and artful presentation, Japanese cuisine is a feast for the eyes and palate. Sushi Express serves up over 80 varieties of sushi from just $1.50, delivered straight to your table via a conveyor belt. For an izakaya vibe, Tomo Tokyo dishes out shareable plates like sushi rolls and flame-grilled skewers.

Get a free white plate sushi for every 15 plates ordered at Sushi Express, and a $10 return voucher with any spend at Tomo Tokyo.

Photograph: Dian Xiao Er

Tuck into Chinese favourites

Chinese cuisine is celebrated for its diverse seasonings and cooking techniques, with Paradise Group of restaurants including Seafood Paradise, Taste Paradise, and Beauty in The Pot showcasing a variety of dishes from spicy Szechuan noodles to comforting Cantonese dim sum. The world-renowned Din Tai Fung wows with its signature steamed pork xiao long bao, while Dian Xiao Er shines with its herbal roast duck which is marinated in fragrant herbs and roasted to crispy, golden perfection.

Don’t miss the ongoing Dian Xiao Er’s Chef Showdown, where chefs from each outlet roll out exclusive new dishes like deep-fried seaweed prawn paste, mala crispy pork belly, and crispy mustard black pepper cod. The best part? DBS/POSB Cardmembers can try them at $5 off.

Get a $10 return voucher with any spend at Paradise Group of restaurants and $5 return voucher with a minimum spend of $88 at Din Tai Fung. Plus, get a $10 return voucher with any spend and enjoy $5 off Chef Showdown dishes at Dian Xiao Er.

Photograph: Pizza Hut

Indulge in American comfort food

While pizza may have its roots in Italy, it’s undoubtedly become an American favourite. At Pizza Hut, the Cheesy 7 pizza features a medley of seven different cheeses. Try the new Cheesy 7 Beef Pepperoni Pizza and Chicken Supreme Pizza, and experience these hits now made better with seven cheeses.

Get a $10 return voucher with any spend at Pizza Hut.

Photograph: Sanchos

Spice things up with Mexican eats

A fiesta of flavours, Mexican street food uses herbs, chillies, and spices to create complex, layered tastes. Head to Sanchos for classics such as sizzling fajitas and juicy barbacoa tacos. Sister restaurant Sanchos taqueria dishes Mexican street fare such as loaded nachos, smashed quesadillas, and pambazo burgers with bread soaked and fried in a red guajillo pepper sauce.

Get a $10 return voucher with any spend at Sanchos and Sanchos taqueria.

Photograph: Streats

Try different Southeast Asian dishes

Southeast Asian cuisine is renowned for its vibrant flavours and diverse influences, blending spicy, tangy, and savoury notes. Streats offers street food like Indonesian mee goreng with satay and Hong Kong shrimp and chicken dumpling noodles, along with fusion dishes like pineapple fried rice with yakitori chicken. Bali Thai lives up to its name with the best of both worlds featuring staples like phad thai, tom yum soup, and beef rendang. For a true taste of Vietnam, So Pho serves fresh pho, banh mi, and spring rolls.

Get a $10 return voucher with any spend at Streats, Bali Thai, and So Pho.

