8 stunning hotels in Singapore with special offers to elevate your wedding

Andaz Singapore

Nestled in the vibrant district of Bugis, the hotel tempts couples with two impressive venues to choose from. The Glasshouse is a jewel box-inspired ballroom where its floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, while the Garden Studio features a charming outdoor terrace, perfect for romantic ceremonies under the open sky.

Andaz Singapore offers the Glasshouse, a jewel box-inspired ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows, and the Garden Studio with an outdoor terrace.

Photograph: W Singapore – Sentosa Cove

W Singapore – Sentosa Cove

Tropical weddings are the stuff of summer dreams, so say “I do” at the hotel’s Great Room. Surrounded by palm trees and marina views, this venue features a stunning blue carpet reminiscent of the sea, a high ceiling for a grand or playful march in, and dazzling lighting designed to impress.

W Singapore – Sentosa Cove's Great Room features palm trees, marina views, a blue carpet, high ceiling, and impressive lighting.

Photograph: Swissôtel The Stamford

Swissôtel The Stamford and Fairmont Singapore

Feel on top of the world, 69 floors up Swissôtel The Stamford with the SKAI Suites, which boasts breathtaking skyline views and cutting-edge audiovisual features for an immersive celebration. For those seeking grand spaces, Raffles City Convention Centre at Fairmont Singapore offers three opulent ballrooms – among the city’s largest – ensuring you’ll tie the knot in true luxury.

Swissôtel The Stamford features SKAI Suites on the 69th floor with skyline views and audiovisual features. Raffles City Convention Centre at Fairmont Singapore offers three large opulent ballrooms.

Photograph: Hotel Fort Canning

Hotel Fort Canning

Set amidst 18 hectares of lush greenery, Hotel Fort Canning is a historic gem with a gorgeous verdant backdrop for your wedding. Whether you prefer it indoors or outdoors, there are a variety of pre-designed wedding themes to perfectly set the mood. No matter your selection, your happily ever after will surely be in full bloom.

Hotel Fort Canning is set in 18 hectares of greenery and offers various pre-designed wedding themes for indoor or outdoor ceremonies.

Photograph: Sheraton Towers Singapore

Sheraton Towers Singapore

Just moments from the city’s iconic shopping belt, this hotel presents an array of stunning wedding settings, from a luxurious dinner reception in its pillarless, high-ceilinged grand ballroom to an intimate lunch in a sunlit private room. For a truly unique experience, exchange your vows in the romantic overwater pavilion surrounded by lush greenery.

Sheraton Towers Singapore offers a pillarless grand ballroom, sunlit private rooms, and a romantic overwater pavilion surrounded by greenery.

Photograph: Pan Pacific Singapore

Pan Pacific Singapore

The Pacific Ballroom creates a grand setting with modern lighting, a spacious cocktail foyer, and private driveway access. For a smaller option, the Ocean Ballroom offers warm sycamore panels and natural light. Solemnisation spots include the resort-style poolside patio or the Pacific Centre event suites on the 22nd floor with panoramic city views.

For DBS/POSB Cardmembers: Get five percent off the total bill for wedding banquets. Find out more here.

Photograph: Carlton Hotel Singapore

Carlton Hotel Singapore

Walk down the aisle to wedded bliss at the Carlton Hotel in the Civic District, where elegance meets comfort. Opt for an intimate solemnisation in the contemporary-styled Esplanade Room or go big with a grand banquet in the high-ceiling, pillarless Empress Ballroom, complete with exquisite dishes from the award-winning Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant.

Carlton Hotel Singapore offers the contemporary Esplanade Room for intimate ceremonies and the pillarless Empress Ballroom for grand banquets, with dishes from Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant.

Photograph: The Westin Singapore

The Westin Singapore

Perfectly located at Marina Bay, this hotel ensures a seamless wedding experience, allowing couples to relax and revel in every moment. With the expertise of dedicated Westin Wedding Specialists, your dream wedding unfolds in the elegant Grand Ballroom and spacious foyer, styled in the theme of your choice.

The Westin Singapore at Marina Bay features the Grand Ballroom and spacious foyer with dedicated Wedding Specialists.

