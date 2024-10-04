A comet visible to the naked eye will appear in Singapore over multiple nights this October

Comet sightings might sound like the stuff of camping trips in the faraway wilderness, but you might be surprised to know that this celestial phenomenon can happen much closer to home – right over our tropical island, in fact. This October, gear up for a real visual treat as the Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) streaks through Singapore’s skies over multiple nights. Here’s all you need to know about it, including info on the best viewing dates and timings.

What exactly is a comet?

In short, a comet is a body of ice, rocks, and dust that releases gas as it heats up while orbiting the sun. When this happens, it leaves behind a trail of matter, which gives it its streak-like appearance. Although closely associated, a comet is not a shooting star – the latter is actually the same thing as a meteor, which is basically a rock from outer space that falls towards a given planet or the moon.

What is the C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) comet?

Sounds like a mouthful, doesn’t it, but there’s a whole proper naming system involved here. The comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) was first discovered in 2023, by Tsuchinshan Observatory in China and the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System – a type of asteroid warning equipment with four telescopes that’s also known as ATLAS. The more you know.

When will the C/2023 A3 comet be visible in Singapore?

The comet first made its appearance in our skies on September 25, 2024, and in the early days of October. But don’t worry if you missed it then, because the C/2023 A3 comet is making a reappearance over Singapore from October 11 to 19, 2024. That’s more than a week for you to admire it.

Is a telescope needed to see the C/2023 A3 comet?

No, the C/2023 A3 comet can be seen with the naked eye, which is what makes it so particularly exciting for us earthlings. That said, if you do happen to be the lucky owner of a telescope or pair of binoculars, you can always peer through it for an even clearer and closer view.

When’s the best time to view the C/2023 A3 comet in Singapore?

While the comet will be viewable from between October 11 to 19, the Science Centre Singapore states that it is expected to be at its brightest in Singapore on October 11, slowly getting dimmer over time as it moves away from earth. According to the Science Centre, “observers should look towards the western skies just after sunset” to be able to see the comet clearly, but the exact optimum viewing period for each day varies.





Where to view the C/2023 A3 comet in Singapore?

As with supermoon sightings, comet sightings are generally more successful in areas with unobstructed skies, weather permitting – large beaches like East Coast Beach and Changi Beach are always a good idea. The Science Centre Observatory will be hosting a virtual live viewing session of the C/2023 A3 comet on October 17, 2024, from 7pm to 8pm, and you’ll be able to access it via Science Centre Singapore’s YouTube channel. There will be no official in-person viewing parties, but hey, you could always organise your own with your pals.

Stay tuned for further updates via the Science Centre Observatory’s Facebook page.

Will there be a supermoon in Singapore this October 2024?

Yes! The next supermoon in Singapore will be the Super Hunter’s Moon, which you can stay tuned for on October 17, 2024.