It’s never too early to start planning your next vacation, and there’s no better time to do so than with the return of AirAsia’s ‘free seats’ promotion. In case you haven’t heard of this exciting offer, you’ll get to fly to over 130 destinations around the region practically for free.

Well, the AirAsia flights are not 100 percent free per se – especially not in this economy, with Singapore being the world’s most expensive city in the world – but it’s still a sweet deal nonetheless. The catch? The ‘free’ seats are for base fares, and you’ll still have to spare some pennies for things like airport taxes, fuel surcharges, and other applicable expenses such as checked baggage.

That said, these additional costs are usually in negligible amounts, and you’ll still be saving a fair bit by not having to pay for your seat on the plane. Enjoy free seats with zero-dollar base fares from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Ipoh or upgrade your base fare ticket to travel to destinations like Langkawi, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Phuket, Jakarta, and more at $69.

Looking to jet set a little further? AirAsia is also having a concurrent big sale to commemorate the 17 year anniversary of AirAsia X, where they’re offering discounted prices for medium-haul destinations, with Fly-Thru via Kuala Lumpur or Bangkok. All-in one-way fares inclusive of taxes and surcharges start from $188 for places including but not limited to Seoul, Hokkaido, Nha Trang, and Labuan Bajo.



If comfort’s your priority, opt for AirAsia’s award-winning Premium Flatbed bundle, with all-in one-way fares starting from just $238.

Even better if you’re a DBS or POSB Bank cardmember – you’ll be eligible for an exclusive discount on flights booked within the promotional period, with a minimum spend of $250.

Bookings are already open. To enjoy these special prices, waste no time and secure your tickets on airasia.com or the AirAsia Move app by November 10, 2024, for travel dates from April 21, 2025 to March 28, 2026. Find out more here.



READ MORE:

Changi Airport has giant Sanrio displays, Hello Kitty carnival and exclusive merch till February 2025

‘Harry Potter: Visions of Magic’ opens in Singapore on November 22 with 10 themed zones

Disney magic comes to life at Gardens by the Bay’s new Garden of Wonder