Award-winning Broadway musical WICKED is returning to Singapore in March 2025

WICKED the musical – Broadway’s fourth longest running production – is set to return to Singapore in March 2025 at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

“WICKED will enchant both returning fans, who will rediscover the magic anew, and newcomers who are about to embark on an unforgettable journey into the Emerald City for the very first time,” says Chief Executive Officer of Base Entertainment Asia Chantal Prudhomme.

Even two decades after the musical’s premiere, WICKED remains a classic and is one of the most watched and successful musicals globally. It has been seen by 67 million people worldwide and performed in 16 countries, including Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK. The musical has also been translated into six languages. To date, they have accumulated 100 major awards, including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards® and six Drama Desk Awards.

Photograph: Joan Marcus

WICKED the musical unfolds from the viewpoints of two witches, Elphaba and Galinda, in the time before and after Dorothy arrives in Oz. It delves into the intricate relationship between Elphaba, who transforms into the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’, and Galinda, who becomes ‘Glinda the Good’. Elphaba, characterised by her emerald-green skin, is intelligent, passionate, often misunderstood, and incredibly talented. In contrast, Galinda is lively, blonde, ambitious, and widely admired. Their journey starts with rivalry but evolves into friendship, only to be fractured by societal judgments labelling one as "good" and the other as "wicked." The musical, with its powerful score and mesmerising performances, explores deep themes of identity, acceptance, and the essence of good versus evil.

The waitlist to purchase tickets is currently open on Base’s website here. It will run until August 11, 11.59pm. Waitlist subscribers will receive a 15 percent discount during the pre-sale from August 13, 10am to August 18, 11.59pm.

Klook members will receive a 15 percent discount on tickets purchased from August 13, 12pm, to August 18, 11.59pm.

All UOB cardmembers in Singapore and ASEAN who purchase tickets via Klook will enjoy priority access from August 12, 10am. On the other hand, those purchasing tickets via Marina Bay Sands Ticketing and/or SISTIC will be able to do so from August 13, 10am. During both pre-sale periods, there will be a 20 percent discount for all categories with Dress Circle Access.

Public sales will commence August 16, 10am, via Marina Bay Sands Ticketing, SISTIC and Klook. UOB Cardmembers will enjoy a 15 percent discount on ticket prices from Monday, August 19, 12am.



Find out more about WICKED the musical in Singapore here.

