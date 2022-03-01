Singapore
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: National Parks
Photograph: National Parks

Bring some zen to your day at these new therapeutic gardens in Pasir Ris Park and Bedok Reservoir

Infuse some peace and tranquility as you admire the greens in the garden

Written by
Izza Sofia
Advertising

Nature lovers, you can now have your quiet evening stroll at two new therapeutic gardens in Pasir Ris Park and Bedok Reservoir Park. These new gardens are the first of the kind to be built in the east of Singapore. With the addition of two new parks, Singapore now has a total of nine therapeutic gardens across the country.

According to the National Parks Board, these therapeutic gardens are designed to encourage the public’s interaction with nature and thus improve their well-being. With evidence-based design principles in mind, the locations of these gardens are selected based on its proximity to care centres, ease of accessibility and having an emphasis on interesting features such as the sea view. NParks hopes to establish 30 therapeutic gardens across Singapore by 2030.

Therapeutic garden at Pasir Ris Park

Photograph: National Parks
Photograph: National Parks

The garden at Pasir Ris Park is built near the sea, offering visitors a view of Singapore's kelongs. Stroll around the therapeutic garden and take in the scenic coastal views. Expect a fitness area with playing elements such as a xylophone, a balance beam and a slider, and a swale that runs through the garden. The swale is the park’s nature-based solution that functions as a naturalised drainage system. This is Singapore’s way of addressing the rise in sea level and inland flooding due to climate change. Other design elements include wooden benches made from recycled wood, a labyrinth lawn, and different planting zones. National Parks will also be partnering with eldercare centres and senior activity centres to conduct therapeutic horticulture programmes.  

Therapeutic garden at Bedok Reservoir Park

Photograph: National Parks
Photograph: National Parks

Meanwhile, the garden at Bedok Reservoir Park overlooks the reservoir and boasts elements such as an interactive rock feature that aims to instil mindfulness through rock balancing therapy. The amenity is the first to be built over a former sand quarry. The garden also serves as an intergenerational fitness centre where seniors can have their physiotherapy sessions outdoors.

National Park hopes the gardens provide an avenue to help people with their mental resilience during the pandemic. It carried out four evidence-based studies and found that urban nature has a positive impact on the health and well-being of people. With these insights, National Parks hope to enhance the design of green spaces and therapeutic horticulture programmes.

Read more
You can now take a tour to Raffles Lighthouse on Pulau Satumu
Batam and Bintan reopens islands to Singapore tourist

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.