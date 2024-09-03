Subscribe
Catch a glimpse of Saturn with your naked eye from Singapore on September 8

Planet Saturn will be 65 million kilometres closer to us than usual

Saturn
Artsiom PPlanet Saturn on a dark background. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. High quality photo
Stargazing is a beautiful activity to enjoy all year long, but mark your calendar for September 8, 9pm, because you might just catch a glimpse of planet Saturn with the naked eye or a small telescope, while larger telescopes will reveal more intricate details of its features.

The reason for this event is that Earth will pass between the Sun and Saturn, bringing Saturn 65 million kilometres closer to us than usual. This alignment, known as the ‘Opposition of Saturn’, causes the planet to appear as a distinct golden star rising in the Eastern skies of Singapore after sunset. The phenomenon will last for about 12 hours, with Saturn reaching its highest point around midnight before setting in the West the following morning.

Besides its optimal position that causes it to be visible to us on Earth, Saturn also reaches its peak brightness during this period, making it even easier to spot. And there’s one more fascinating thing to add: Saturn will be angled upright. This means that the dark region between its two brightest rings, also known as the Cassini division, will not be obvious. Instead, you'll see a thin, parallel ring around the planet, which is our first time viewing it from such an angle.

