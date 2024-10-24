Discover over 300 surprising drinks with this new smart vending machine

If there’s one thing Singaporeans love, it’s convenience. Whether it’s skipping the queues at our favourite kopi joints or grabbing a drink on the go, we’re always thirsty for smarter, quicker ways to get refuelled. Now meet What the Cup! – the smart vending machine that’s taking our obsession with convenience to the next level.

Together with Pepsi, Thailand’s smart vending machine giant Tao Bin rolls out What the Cup! to serve an astonishing array of customisable drinks – we’re talking well over 300 – all within a sleek, one-square-metre device. It has everything from rich coffees and refreshing teas to surprising twists like the Pepsi Yuzu, Oreo Smoothie Volcano, and Lychee Americano. Each drink is crafted with quality beans and ingredients, carefully sourced from around the world to ensure great-tasting brews.

Photograph: What the Cup!

But here’s where it gets even better – you get to play mixologist. Let your creative juices flow and customise your drink just the way you like it, from experimenting with different flavours to choosing up to five levels of sweetness and adding fun toppings like Oreo. Whether you’re craving a hot café latte with kokuto (Japanese black sugar) to kickstart your day, a cooling iced ginger tea with honey to beat the heat, or a fizzy energy drink to power through the afternoon slump, you call the shots. Within a minute or two, your personalised drink is served in a cup, with an option to skip the straw and lid.

What the Cup! is available 24/7 at over 40 locations islandwide including Plaza Singapura, Causeway Point, Tampines Interchange, and SMU, so you can enjoy your tasty pick-me-up drink whenever and wherever the mood strikes. With just the push of a button, you’ll have your custom brew in hand in no time.

Find out more about what makes What the Cup! so cupping good here.