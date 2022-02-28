Singapore
Timeout

Tiger Trail
Photograph: Gardens By The Bay

Embark on a mini adventure and hit the Tiger Trail at Gardens By The Bay

Look out for eight life-sized tiger sculptures around the park that are part of WWF-Singapore’s AR-mazing Tiger Trail

Delfina Utomo
Written by
Delfina Utomo
The Year of the Tiger truly lives on – and you can see this in its life-sized glory at Gardens By The Bay. The park is currently hosting the largest number of life-sized tiger sculptures in Singapore as part of WWF-Singapore's AR-mazing Tiger Trail, a campaign to raise awareness of tiger conservation and environmental issues we are facing in the world today. 

Pick up a free Tiger Trail Passport from the information signboards at the Main Entrance and Canopy before you embark on your journey. Keep your eyes peeled – the tigers are located along a trail that will take you around the park from the Flower Dome all the way to The Meadow. Learn fun facts about the Gardens while searching for the tigers and make sure you collect the unique emboss stamp designs from each tiger. 

Tiger Trail
Photograph: Gardens By The Bay

An interesting fact about these tigers is that they have been decorated by both local and international artists and each presents various perspectives on what is affecting tigers in the wild – we're looking at you, climate change, poaching and deforestation. At Gardens By The Bay, you'll find tigers decorated by Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, local interdisciplinary artist Kumari Nahappan, cult Thai illustrator Phannapast “Yoon” Taychamaythakool, and British visual artist Jake Chapman of the Chapman Brothers fame to name a few. 

Tiger Trail
Photograph: Gardens By The Bay

Gardens By The Bay is just one of the locations for this tiger cluster and will be here till April 9. There are 33 tigers being exhibited around the island – you can look for the others here and participate in augmented reality (AR) activities and even get rewarded. As part of its 10th anniversary, Gardens By The Bay also aims to further its efforts in raising public awareness on biodiversity and sustainability by introducing more programmes with a strong environmental thrust such as this one. 

Done with tiger watching? Stick around the park to see more of the wildlife that has made the Gardens their home. This includes the popular and well-beloved smooth-coated otter, the whistling duck and many more species of migratory birds. 

