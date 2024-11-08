Enjoy a Peranakan Christmas buffet with an exclusive menu and early bird specials

As the festive season approaches, it’s time to dust off those jingle bells and plan your Christmas parties. But instead of the usual turkey and trimmings, why not spice things up with a Peranakan-inspired Christmas feast? Look to halal-certified catering service Chilli Manis for a tantalising spread of authentic Peranakan dishes that will have you and your guests back for seconds – or third.

Helmed by the seasoned culinary expert Serene Hoh, with over 36 years of experience in the food service industry, Chilli Manis has earned its rep as Singapore’s best-rated Peranakan buffet caterer. Many have raved over its curry assam fish, ayam buah keluak, and beef rendang – all prepared with a medley of traditional herbs, spices, and aromas for an impactful burst of flavour.

Photograph: Chilli Manis

Whether you’re planning a grand office party or an intimate family dinner, Chilli Manis’ offerings are sure to spread holiday cheer across every type of gathering. Take the Chilli Manis Exclusive Full Buffet menu – The Exquisite Taste (from $48.99 per person), a feast fit for Santa. With 13 delectable dishes, this buffet includes highlights like garlic rosemary rotisserie chicken, signature ayam buah keluak, and its new hot-off-the-pot laksa seafood broth with crayfish, prawns, and mussels. And to make things even sweeter, the Christmas party cake platter is sure to be a hit under your twinkling fairy lights.

For smaller gatherings, the Opulent Mini Buffets (from $25.99 per person) also offer festive flair without compromising on variety. With the Merriment Buffet, you can customise your spread with eight of your chosen dishes. Choose from over 20 varieties including signature kampong dry laksa, curry asam fish, and the new cajun chicken with tomato bechamel.

And because no Christmas is complete without a little indulgence, Chilli Manis has a sweet treat just for you. Pre-order your buffets by December 6 and get complimentary log cakes with selected menus. Enjoy the decadent chocolate ganache fudge yule log cake (800g, usual price $58.80) when you pre-order the Exquisite Taste or Noel Jubilance Full Buffets. Hosting a smaller soiree? The petite version (500g, usual price $46.80) is available with the Opulent Mini Buffets.

Pre-order online now and get ready for a Manis-ficent Christmas.