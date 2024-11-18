Enjoy year-end offers on food, drinks and more at Esplanade Mall

Affectionately known as ‘The Durian,’ Esplanade - Theatres On The Bay is more than just the stage for Singapore’s thriving arts scene. Overlooking the scenic Marina Bay, it’s also home to Esplanade Mall where you can get front-row seats to where the arts meets life. The mall invites you to discover a show-stopping mix of inspirational performances, captivating artworks, and a rich blend of gastronomic and lifestyle experiences.

Photograph: Canopy Esplanade

Now through December 31, the mall is serving up exclusive treats too. Fuel your creativity with Red House Seafood's Alaskan king crab and Australian lobster at less than half of the usual price per kilogram, or drop by Harry’s for lunch specials starting at just $14.99, with two pints of beer from $22. Then indulge in Canopy Esplanade's Remember When… cocktails at $21 each ($18 each when you order two or more), Baia's tiramisu-inspired tipple Dolce Vita at 15 percent off, or Foreword Coffee's signature Timeless Yanyang at 20 percent off. For a true taste of Singapore’s heritage, immerse in a tea experience at Fort Sanctuary for only $60 per person. Explore more deals here.



Photograph: Fort Sanctuary

At the Esplanade, the show never really ends. Whether you're watching a performance or enjoying some retail therapy, every moment is a spark for your senses – and emotions.