Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Foster The People will perform in Singapore at Pasir Panjang Power Station

The DJ set will celebrate their most recent album release

Mingli Seet
Written by
Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
foster the people
Photograph: Jimmy Fontaine
Advertising

Foster The People will be returning to Singapore once again, this time performing a DJ set at BLOCK A, located at Pasir Panjang Power Station. 

Foster The People is an American indie pop band known for their breakout hit Pumped Up Kicks, which gained massive popularity in 2010. Their debut album Torches was nominated for a Grammy, and they've since released several albums, including Supermodel and Sacred Hearts Club. Their most recent release, Paradise State of Mind, continues their signature sound with catchy hooks and atmospheric beats. 

Happening on the last Friday of October, the party will deliver a night of non-stop music, kicking things off with an indie-disco set from local DJ KiDG. The night will continue with Foster The People taking the stage with an exciting DJ set to mark the launch of their latest drop, Paradise State of Mind. From indie grooves to electronic beats, this party will cover all the bases. And no party will be complete without food – dive into Rogue's pop-up bites, and savour cocktails from Gusht.

Tickets are priced at $55 and can be purchased here

MORE NEWS

illumi now has dedicated pet-friendly sessions on selected weekends – here's the full schedule

We dined at Club Rangoon, the first contemporary Burmese restaurant in Singapore

You can apply to adopt a lantern from Chinatown’s Mid-Autumn street light-up for free

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.