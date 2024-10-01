Foster The People will perform in Singapore at Pasir Panjang Power Station

Foster The People will be returning to Singapore once again, this time performing a DJ set at BLOCK A, located at Pasir Panjang Power Station.

Foster The People is an American indie pop band known for their breakout hit Pumped Up Kicks, which gained massive popularity in 2010. Their debut album Torches was nominated for a Grammy, and they've since released several albums, including Supermodel and Sacred Hearts Club. Their most recent release, Paradise State of Mind, continues their signature sound with catchy hooks and atmospheric beats.

Happening on the last Friday of October, the party will deliver a night of non-stop music, kicking things off with an indie-disco set from local DJ KiDG. The night will continue with Foster The People taking the stage with an exciting DJ set to mark the launch of their latest drop, Paradise State of Mind. From indie grooves to electronic beats, this party will cover all the bases. And no party will be complete without food – dive into Rogue's pop-up bites, and savour cocktails from Gusht.

Tickets are priced at $55 and can be purchased here.

