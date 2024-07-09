Our tiny city is packed with lots of activities to explore; however it doesn’t take long to check off everything on the list, so many Singaporeans often seek adventures beyond our shores. Therefore, it is no surprise that Google’s latest insights as of June 12 show that Singapore is the number one country in the world with the most searches for ‘travel’ in the past 12 months. The statistics also show that the kind of travel experiences Singaporeans are most interested in are ones that “nourish the soul”, “indulge the senses”, and “leave a lasting legacy”.

In the last year, we were one of the top five countries globally searching for wellness-related travel – not a shocker either because life in Singapore can get real hectic sometimes. Singapore also emerged as the top country fuelling the solo travel trend, which brings about the derivation that many of us are seeking travel to spend more time getting to know ourselves. We also ranked second globally among the countries searching for day trip ideas.

And that’s not all – it seems that we have also been prioritising quality over cheap deals, with searches for “best” doubling the searches for “cheap”. The keyword “homestays” are also at an all time high around the globe, with Singapore being one of the top ten countries that has contributed to the statistics.

Lastly, this is a given since our city lacks natural landscapes: Singapore has displayed high interest in nature-focused experience, and this is quite specific but we are one of the top 10 countries searching for forest bathing experiences, also known as shinrin-yoku in Japanese. This is a traditional Japanese practice of spending time in a forest to unwind and recharge, as well as tree planting.

Here are the top five countries with the most searches for ‘travel’ in the past 12 months:

Singapore Australia Lithuania Hong Kong United Kingdom

DON'T GO YET

Genshin Impact and Singapore’s S.E.A Aquarium collaborate to present one-of-a-kind experience

Singapore Zoo presents a chance to meet and feed their resident elephants with behind-the-scenes tour

Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp are back with an epic National Day concert