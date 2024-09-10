Every so often, Sanrio joins hands with a popular brand to create a co-branded collection, and Singaporeans go wild each time – take the recent McDonald’s Hello Kitty collab, for example. Ironically, it’s always adults that are rushing to snag these cartoony goods for themselves, but that just goes to prove the timelessness of Sanrio’s very cutesy appeal. It’s now time to gear up for yet another mad rush this September, as Starbucks Singapore is dropping their latest Hello Kitty collection to commemorate the iconic character’s 50th anniversary.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to get your paws on, from lifestyle merchandise to blind boxes and adorable Hello Kitty-themed menu items.

Hello Kitty Starbucks merchandise in Singapore

Photograph: Starbucks

There are a total of 12 items in the Hello Kitty Starbucks collection, ranging from drinkware (from $29.90) to a cute plushie of Hello Kitty dressed up as a Starbucks barista ($44.90), and lifestyle items like an apron ($49.90) and phone accessories ($24.90 for phone charm, $29.90 for crossbody phone lanyard).

Blind box enthusiasts will be glad to know that there will also be mystery boxes as part of this range, with mini Starbucks-inspired figurines of Hello Kitty and her teddy bear friend Tiny Chum. The best part is that these mini figures also double up as cup clips that you can use to decorate your drinkware with for maximum kawaii factor. These retail at $51.60 for a set of four and are not for individual purchase, but you can always grab some friends and split the cost if you're only looking to keep one or two for yourself.

Hello Kitty Starbucks special menu items

Photograph: Starbucks

If you don’t already know, Hello Kitty absolutely loves apples, with apple pie being her favourite food of all time. It’s thus only fitting that the limited Hello Kitty Starbucks menu is an apple-tastic one. Slurp up an apple pie cream frappuccino, made using a chunky apple sauce base, milk, and a cream frappuccino syrup – it’s said to taste like the liquid version of a comforting apple pie. Or if you’re more of a tea girlie, go for the red apple frozen tea with an oolong base and apple sauce. Each drink is topped with the character’s signature bow for extra cuteness.

Get these in Starbucks stores, via Starbucks' mobile app for both mobile orders and delivery, as well as Starbucks' various food delivery partners.

Photograph: Starbucks

That's not all the Kitty cuteness you get to savour. To pair perfectly with the thirst-quenchers are two Hello Kitty-inspired cakes: a cheesecake and an apple sponge cake.

How to get free Hello Kitty Starbucks stickers in Singapore

Photograph: Starbucks

Purchase either one of the aforementioned Hello Kitty Starbucks drinks in a Venti size, and you'll receive one sheet of stickers per transaction, while stocks last. The stickers feature Hello Kitty and Tiny Chum donned in green Starbucks aprons, and also include other apt motifs like apples, coffee beans, and coffee cups. Do note that these are only available for in-store drink purchases, and are not valid for mobile orders.

When is the Hello Kitty Starbucks collection launching in Singapore?

This cutesy Sanrio collaboration with Starbucks is launching in Singapore on September 10, 2024, Tuesday, from 10am onwards.

Where to buy Hello Kitty Starbucks merchandise in Singapore?

Photograph: Starbucks

The Hello Kitty Starbucks merch as part of Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary can be purchased in Singapore at various outlets of the coffee chain islandwide, while stocks last. If you’d rather not make the trip down, you can also purchase them online via the Starbucks website, as well as Starbucks' official ShopeeMall and LazMall stores once they’re out – fastest fingers first.

