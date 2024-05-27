Here’s what to look forward to at Mandai Wildlife Reserve during the June school holidays

Families, animal lovers, and anyone in between – pack your excursion bags and head down to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve from now till September 8 because you won’t want to miss the special lineup of activities across their attractions. Experience the return of Zoolympix at the Singapore Zoo and River Wonders, celebrate Night Safari’s 30th anniversary celebrations and enjoy the brand new ‘Meet the Flock’ series at Bird Paradise.

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Group Zoolympix

Singapore Zoo is bringing back the Zoolympix after five long years, an event where visitors can challenge the different abilities of wildlife through a range of sport activities, promising it to be its biggest edition yet. From now till August 25, everyone is welcome to put their strengths to the test at various activities inspired by the different natural abilities of wildlife. Try your hand at pulling ropes hoisting crates of different weights, an activity that’s inspired by the strength of an elephant’s trunk, or see if you can generate more electric power than electric eels through cycling. Don’t forget to pick up the ‘Zoolympix Challenge Booklet’ as well before setting out on your adventure to explore the different activity stations and Instagrammable photo booths. Upon completion of the activities, visitors can redeem exclusive medal-like pins as souvenirs.

Night Safari will also be celebrating their 30th year anniversary with installations and experiences that will allow visitors to explore the park’s journey throughout the past decades. Tickets will be going at $30 each to commemorate this milestone, until June 23 only. Take a walk through their digital trail and discover lesser-known stories about the park, shared by its keepers and members. There will also be a nightly anniversary-exclusive fire performance at the Entrance Courtyard.

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Group Fiery performance as part of NS30 celebrations

A brand new ‘Meet the Flock’ series held at Bird Paradise will kick off from May 31 to June 30, spotlighting a different avian species each month. In conjunction with World Parrot Day, there will be parrot-themed activities such as a behind-the-scenes Parrot Guided Tour to meet parrot chicks, as well as Parrot Keeper Talks at Hong Leong Foundation Crimson Wetlands and Lory Loft to learn more about these amazing bird species. During this time, visitors can enjoy a 30 per cent discount off the usual ticket price and enjoy a self-guided trail where they can redeem exclusive parrot pins and a lanyard.

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Group Embark on the Parrot Guided Tour to gain insights about baby parrots, such as this rainbow lorikeet chick.

