A whopping 300,000 Singaporeans travelled to Japan solely within the first half of 2024, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) – and we’re quite sure this number is set to more than double in the second half of the year and beyond, because Japanese budget airline Peach has just launched direct flights from Singapore to Osaka, giving us even more options for affordable trips to Japan.

As of 3pm today, August 29, 2024, Peach has opened bookings on their website for year-end flights between Singapore’s Changi Airport to Kansai International Airport (KIX) in Osaka, and prices for one-way trips start from a mere $164.20.

While this fare rate does not include checked baggage and seat selection, there will be no fuel surcharges involved, and airport fees have also been accounted for – so you can expect any top-ups to be minimal. Japan-loving folk will also be glad to know that this starting price of $164.20 isn’t a promotional rate, but rather a standard one, though there might be hikes during peak periods such as sakura season.

No need to sit on the fence with this one, because Peach was recently crowned the fifth-best low-cost airline in Asia in 2024 – and the number one budget airline in Japan itself – ranking a couple notches above competitor ZipAir which scored eight place.

To sweeten the deal, Peach’s Airbus A321LR airplanes have seats that are slightly wider than that of most airlines and come with a pitch of up to 81cm. Each one has free-to-use USB ports for your devices. There’s no in-flight Wi-Fi though, so make sure you download your favourite movies beforehand if you don’t plan on sleeping through the six-and-a-half-hour journey.

Passengers are able to opt for in-flight snacks, drinks, and meals for a fee, with options like crispy edamame, bentos, and katsu sandos. Check out Peach’s in-flight food menu.

Flights for Peach’s Singapore-Osaka route will officially commence from December 5, 2024, and will run once daily each way. Departures from Changi Airport are at 2.15am, with arrivals at KIX at 9.35am – great news for those who prefer overnight flights to maximise their waking hours. On the flip side, flights depart from Osaka at 6.50pm each day, and land in Singapore at 1am.

Peach is currently the one and only Japanese airline offering such a route from Singapore to Osaka. While there are other Japan-owned budget airlines with direct Singapore-Japan flights – namely Japan Airlines’ ZipAir and ANA’s Air Japan – those only fly from the Little Red Dot to Tokyo rather than Osaka.

This new flight route by Peach certainly opens up a ton of new options for Singaporean travellers, and on top of exploring Osaka, you’ll also be easily able to access other areas in the Kansai region or even venture further out with the help of a speedy train ride.

Find out more and make your booking via Peach Aviation’s website and stay tuned for the latest updates via @flypeach_sg on Instagram.

