Madeleine's Original Portuguese Egg Tart is closing for good after 26 years

There have been a few notable closures in the food and beverage scene in 2024, Sunday Folks at Chip Bee Gardens and Tigerlily Patisserie among them. Madeleine's Original Portuguese Egg Tart follows suit this August, shutting for good after doling out shatteringly crisp egg tarts from its Tanjong Katong outlet for 26 years.

The team at Madeleine's first announced its closure via Instagram on July 10, following up with a TikTok video on July 16. In the post, they thanked customers for their "continued support over the past 26 years" and stated that "while this decision was not made lightly, we believe it is the right step for our business at this time."

Photograph: Madeleine's Original Portuguese Egg Tarts

The bakery did not provide an official reason for its closure, although CNA Lifestyle reported that the decision was prompted by the landlord's decision to sell the unit. An employee was also quoted as calling the closure "a break" while they presumably search for another spot to move to. Perhaps, a ray of hope for Madeleine's reopening?

Don't take it for granted, though. There's no knowing for sure if Madeleine's Original Portuguese Egg Tart will make a comeback, so head down to try its famous eggs tarts ($2.50) and Macau crispy puffs ($2.50) before it officially closes on August 16. If travelling to its Tanjong Katong store is a hassle, you can always order boxes of egg tarts ($15.80 for six) and mini egg tarts ($16.50 for 12) for delivery via Oddle.

READ MORE

Mister Donut and Ya Kun Kaya Toast launch Singapore breakfast-inspired donuts for National Day

Guide to Anchorvale Village Hawker Centre: old-school favourites and new hawker gems

We went looking for the spiciest dishes in Singapore – here's what we found