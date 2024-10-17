Punggol Coast MRT station will open along the North East Line this December 2024

Save your jokes about Punggol being the armpit of the north-east, because the estate is finally getting a brand new train station – Punggol Coast MRT station – which sits right at the top-most end of the North East Line (NEL), also known as the purple line. While it’s not quite the level expansion that we saw earlier this year with the seven new TEL (brown line) stations, this one addition makes more difference than one might give credit for.

According to the Land Transport Authority of Singapore, the presence of this new station means that a total of over 200,000 homes will be within a 10-minute walk of a NEL MRT station. Trips to town – specifically from Punggol North to Orchard or Outram Park – will soon be shortened by 15 minutes, with a total duration of 45 minutes compared to the current 60 minutes.

Photograph: Chee Hong Tat

Punggol Coast station is of short walking distance from the upcoming Punggol Coast Mall, a one-stop spot where residents can shop, eat, and hang out.

But it’s not just Punggol dwellers who will benefit, because Punggol Coast MRT is also a stone’s throw from the new Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) university campus as well as the Punggol Digital District business park by JTC – which means greater convenience when commuting to work or school in the area.

Punggol Coast MRT station will officially open to the public on December 10, 2024, at 3pm. There haven’t been any preview sessions announced so far, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that there will be a day of free rides to celebrate this opening – just like what passengers got to enjoy with the new TEL openings earlier in June.

READ MORE

Chick-fil-A to open in Singapore in late 2025

Here’s a sneak peek into the 7 themed zones on the Disney Adventure cruise sailing from Singapore

Revealed: Top 10 trending travel destinations for Singaporeans in 2025