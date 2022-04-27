Singapore
Timeout

Photograph: Sigur Ros
Sigur Rós returns to Singapore this August 17

Be spellbound by the dreamy tunes

Izza Sofia
It looks like gigs and concerts are coming back to Singapore! After the announcement of Justin Bieber's concert last week, another international act is set to perform in Singapore soon. Post-rock band Sigur Rós have announced dates for the Asia leg of their 2022 world tour. The Icelandic Grammy-nominated group will be performing at The Star Theatre in Singapore on August 17, courtesy of LAMC Productions.

Tickets are priced from $98 to $188, and will go on sale on April 29 at 10am through Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg and 6348-5555). The band are currently working on a new album, their first since 2013's Kveikur. In addition to ‘Hoppípolla’, expect to hear hypnotic gems from their seven-album lineage, and some new materials.

The band has performed here twice, back in 2012 and 2016, at the Fort Canning Park.

Known for their ambient, dream pop tunes, the band comprises singer and multi-instrumentalist Jonsi, bassist Georg Holm as well as multi-instrumentalist Kjartan Sveinsson.

The Asia leg of the tour includes shows in South Korea, Japan and Thailand. Venues for the countries have yet to be determined. 

