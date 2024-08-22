Thirty Seconds to Mars and other acts added to the Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 2024 entertainment lineup

American rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars has been added to Singapore Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024’s exciting entertainment lineup. They are set to take the stage on two days: September 20, at the Wharf Stage and September 22 at the Padang Stage.

They will be performing alongside other acts including OneRepublic, HONNE and The Jungle Giants on September 20, and Lenny Kravitz, Tones And I, Dean Lewis and Kelis on September 22.

Formed in 1998 by brothers Jared and Shannon Leto, Thirty Seconds to Mars gained widespread recognition with hits like The Kill, Kings and Queens, and This Is War. The band has won several prestigious awards, including a Billboard Music Award, MTV Europe Music Awards, and multiple Kerrang! Awards. The band has also set a Guinness World Record for the most live shows during a single album cycle with over 300 shows.

In other news, Kylie Minogue will also be adding a second performance on September 22, at the Wharf Stage. She was previously only set to perform on September 21 at the Padang Stage. All-female Heavy metal band Voice Of Baceprot has also been added to the lineup and will be performing at the home of Formula 1 night racing. Formed in 2014, the Indonesian band became the first from the country to perform at the Glastonbury Festival.

Single-day walkabout tickets are priced from $128 and are selling fast, available for purchase via Singapore GP’s website or authorised ticketing partners. All tickets grant entry to performances in Zone 4, including the main Padang Stage. However, access to performances at the Wharf Stage requires a Zone 1 ticket. Patrons must have a valid ticket for the specific day of the performance they wish to attend.

