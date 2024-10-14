This exclusive two-night bar hop lets you taste off-menu cocktails

The world’s finest bourbon whiskey Woodford Reserve is back to shake up Old Fashioned Month – but with an exciting new twist this time. We’re talking about unique reinventions of the classic Old Fashioned cocktail that you won’t find on any menu. The best way to sample them? By joining us for two unforgettable evenings at Woodford Reserve's Curated Tour on October 23 and 24.

That’s right – Woodford Reserve is teaming up with us again for an exclusive bar hop that takes you to eight of the city’s hottest bars. With ‘The New-Age Old Fashioned’ theme, each venue spotlights a star bartender who showcases their one-of-a-kind concoction, crafted with Woodford Reserve’s bourbon whiskey, renowned for its rich complexity and smooth finish.

Iddu and Rice Old Fashioned | Photograph: Woodford Reserve

Kick off the excitement on October 23 at East 47, where Antonino Donato channels Sicily’s volcanic spirit with Iddu, a bold mix of ricotta, lychee, and apricot liqueur, finished with chicken rice crust for local flair. At Nost, Keith Chia brings the Mexican heat with his chili-infused Good Ol’ Fashioned Cola. Bar Bon Funk’s Josiah Chee pays homage to Woodford Reserve’s 1812 recipe with The Hundred, while Komyuniti’s Utt Asad Isnin redefines luxury with the richly layered It’s Fine By Me.

Then on October 24, the indulgence continues with Kelvin Saquilayan’s honey-sweet Heritage at Republic Bar. Over at Stay Gold Flamingo, Oliver Lee serves up the nutty Paragon, topped with smoked applewood chips. For something different, Vyna Danny at Analogue Initiative creates the Rice Old Fashioned – a nod to Sabah’s Huminodun legend – blending toasted rice, coconut, and gula melaka. Meanwhile, Ron Tan at Madame Fan Bar presents the poetic Nothing Gold Can Stay, mixing osmanthus oolong tea and fermented rice wine.

But wait – this isn’t just any bar hop. These eight of 10 bartenders have been meticulously selected for Woodford Reserve’s annual challenge: The Wonderful Race. The second edition sees each bartender showcasing their mixology prowess for a chance to win a trip to the Woodford Reserve Distillery in Kentucky and represent the brand at regional events and conventions. The Woodford Reserve Curated Tour is your chance to taste these off-menu cocktails before the final showdown on November 3.

Tickets start at just $110, but you can save 20 percent on single tickets with the code 'EARLY20' – available until October 19, 2024. For even more savings, grab our bundle deals: two tickets for $165 or four for $300. The promotional code does not apply to bundle tickets. Terms and conditions apply.

Get yours now and be part of the excitement.